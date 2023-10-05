Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp chatbot for booking QR tickets on all routes

Delhi Metro commuters can now use WhatsApp to get QR tickets for all lines in the National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro, said the transport network on Thursday.

Using a smartphone, a passenger can send a WhatsApp text message saying 'Hi' to +91 9650855800 or scan a QR code to purchase Metro tickets across the whole network. There is a convenience fee for credit or debit card transactions and none for UPI-based ones. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) already has a QR ticketing service on WhatsApp with a 5 per cent discount.





Also Read: Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has been working on integrating a range of services as a part of its efforts to monetise the messaging platform. It recently rolled out WhatsApp Flows, a feature that allows users to book appointments, log in to their accounts, fill out and submit forms, and sign up for events and promotions among other things. Out of WhatsApp’s 2 billion users, more than 22.5 per cent are in India.Also Read: DMRC launches Hindi version of Delhi Metro Rail mobile application

“Our goal is to simplify the transit experience for WhatsApp users, and this is another step in that direction. Every day, millions of commuters rely on the Delhi metro to reach their desired destinations, and we are thrilled to provide this ticketing experience within their WhatsApp chats,” said Ravi Garg, director of business messaging for Meta in India.

Around six million people use the Delhi Metro every day. In June this year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched a chatbot service on the Airport Express Line in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd. It has now extended its reach across 12 metro lines and encompasses 288 metro stations.

The chatbot is available in both English and Hindi. Tickets can be booked between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line (Orange Line). Up to 6 QR tickets can be generated by a user in a single time. Ticket cancellations will not be allowed on WhatsApp.

“Providing commuters with the option to purchase metro tickets through a simple chat will significantly enhance their travel experience. WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi Metro as their preferred mode of travel,” said Vikas Kumar, managing director of DMRC.