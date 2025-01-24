Business Standard

Home / India News / Blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra; many feared dead, rescue ops on

Blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra; many feared dead, rescue ops on

Rescue and medical teams have been dispatched to the site to search for survivors

This is a developing news. More details awaited.

An explosion took place on Friday (January 24) morning at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, according to an official statement.  
 
Rescue and medical teams have been dispatched to the site to search for survivors, a defence spokesperson confirmed to PTI.  
 
District Collector Sanjay Kolte said that the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 am within the factory premises. As of now, there is no information available regarding casualties, the official added. 
  The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Ordnance factory board blast

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

