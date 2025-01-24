An explosion took place on Friday (January 24) morning at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, according to an official statement.
Rescue and medical teams have been dispatched to the site to search for survivors, a defence spokesperson confirmed to PTI.
District Collector Sanjay Kolte said that the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 am within the factory premises. As of now, there is no information available regarding casualties, the official added.
The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance.
Many workers were feared dead after a massive blast was reported at an ordnance factory near #Maharashtra's #Nagpur on Friday morning. The explosion at the factory in Maharashtra's #Bhandara was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. Rescue and medical staff are… pic.twitter.com/K9cATQvY58— Hate Detector ???? (@HateDetectors) January 24, 2025
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)