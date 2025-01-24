Business Standard

LIVE news updates: US judge blocks Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship

Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

 US District Judge John Coughenour has blocked President Donald Trump from implementing an executive order denying the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the country, calling the order "blatantly unconstitutional".  The US federal judge issued a temporary order restraining the Trump administration from implementing the order. Trump had signed the order on his first day in office. 

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to declassify files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Asserting that the victims' families and the American people deserve to know the truth about these assassinations, the executive order directs the Director of National Intelligence to present a plan within 15 days for the "full and complete release" of all John F. Kennedy assassination records.

It also directs the Director of National Intelligence to immediately review the records on the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.

"That's a big one. A lot of people are waiting for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office wherein he signed the executive order.

An FIR has been registered with Amboli Police after Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan, police officials said. The threat email was sent from Pakistan, police officials added. "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality," the email read.
10:40 AM

Nagaland govt hopeful of finding solution to Naga political issue in 2025

The Nagaland government is keeping “fingers crossed” on finding a solution to the decades-old Naga political issue in 2025, a senior minister has said. Negotiations have been underway between the Centre and Naga groups over the matter. “We are keeping our fingers crossed,” senior minister and government spokesperson K G Kenye said.
 
10:18 AM

Confirmation hearing for Kash Patel as FBI Director set for Jan 30

Kash Patel will appear before a US Senate committee on January 30 for a confirmation hearing to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Patel, 44, is the highest-ranking Indian-American nominated by President Donald Trump in his administration. If confirmed, he would be the first-ever Indian American to lead the most powerful American investigation agency.
10:10 AM

12 acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur

Around 12 acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed by security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Friday. The operation was conducted at Siden Changpikot area in Dampi Reserve Forest on Thursday, they said. "A combined team of the district police, DFO Churachandpur and central forces destroyed 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the area,” a police officer said. 
9:49 AM

Trudeau says Americans will pay more whenever Trump decides to impose tariffs on Canada

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday American consumers will pay more whenever President Donald Trump decides to apply sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he still plans to tariff Canada and Mexico at 25% rates starting as soon as Feb. 1. Trump previously threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he took office but the tariffs weren't applied on day one.
9:38 AM

Was with Kareena, heard screams from Jeh's room: Saif's to cops

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was injured during a home invasion at his Bandra residence on January 16, gave his statement to the police on Thursday.
According to Saif, he and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom when they heard the screams of their nanny, Eliyama Phillip, who was in their younger son Jeh’s room. Rushing to the scene, they found an intruder inside. Jeh was crying, and chaos unfolded as Saif tried to restrain the man. Read here for more details.
9:36 AM

Trump signs executive order to form internal working group on cryptocurrencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to form an internal working group on crypto aimed at making America the world capital in crypto. It also prohibited the establishment of central bank digital currencies. Chaired by White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, the working group would be tasked with developing a federal regulatory framework governing digital assets, 
9:35 AM

Modi, Kejriwal two sides of the same coin: Owaisi in Okhla

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said there was not much difference between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that they were cut from the same cloth. "Modi and Kejriwal are like brothers, two sides of the same coin. Both have emerged from the RSS ideology — one from its 'shakha' and the other from its institutions," he said, while campaigning for Shifa-ur-Rehman, the party's candidate from the Okhla constituency.
9:34 AM

'Unseasonably warm' Delhi faces flight & train delays due to morning fog

The capital city woke up to a light layer of fog, with a slight rise in temperature anticipated, providing some relief from the chill. However, delays in both train and air services remain a significant challenge for travellers during the ongoing winter season.
8:59 AM

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination against girl child: PM Modi

In his message on National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is proud of the accomplishments of its girls across all fields. In a post on X, he said, "Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields."
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

