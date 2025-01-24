LIVE news updates: US judge blocks Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship
Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to declassify files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Asserting that the victims' families and the American people deserve to know the truth about these assassinations, the executive order directs the Director of National Intelligence to present a plan within 15 days for the "full and complete release" of all John F. Kennedy assassination records.
It also directs the Director of National Intelligence to immediately review the records on the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.
"That's a big one. A lot of people are waiting for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office wherein he signed the executive order.An FIR has been registered with Amboli Police after Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan, police officials said. The threat email was sent from Pakistan, police officials added. "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality," the email read.
Nagaland govt hopeful of finding solution to Naga political issue in 2025
Confirmation hearing for Kash Patel as FBI Director set for Jan 30
12 acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Churachandpur
Trudeau says Americans will pay more whenever Trump decides to impose tariffs on Canada
Was with Kareena, heard screams from Jeh's room: Saif's to cops
Trump signs executive order to form internal working group on cryptocurrencies
Modi, Kejriwal two sides of the same coin: Owaisi in Okhla
'Unseasonably warm' Delhi faces flight & train delays due to morning fog
Resolute in ensuring no discrimination against girl child: PM Modi
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:24 AM IST