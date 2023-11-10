Sensex (0.11%)
Man arrested for making hoax bomb call to police station in Kerala

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to a police station in Ernakulam district, police said.
The control room received a threat call this morning claiming that there was a bomb planted at the Kothamangalam police station, around 53 kms from here.
Immediately, the bomb squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot and inspected the police station but found nothing, they said, adding that the call was subsequently declared a hoax.
Haneefa was arrested after tracing the phone call.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

