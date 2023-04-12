close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mandaviya to meet representatives of e-pharmacies soon, plan regulations

They said the unrestrained and irrational use of prescription drugs by these e-pharmacies and maintaining the privacy of a patient's data are major areas of concern for them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mansukh lal Mandaviya

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will soon hold a meeting with the representatives of e-pharmacies that are on government radar over several concerns, including data privacy and irrational use of prescription drugs, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said the unrestrained and irrational use of prescription drugs by these e-pharmacies and maintaining the privacy of a patient's data are major areas of concern for them. These pharmacies collect the data on consumption of drugs area-wise, which increases the risks for patient safety, the sources explained.

The Union Health Ministry is already mulling regulations and stringent actions on e-pharmacies.

The revised draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which has been sent for inter-ministerial consultation, mentions, "The central government may, regulate, restrict or prohibit the sale or distribution of any drug by online mode, by notification."

The draft bill was put in the public domain in July last year for feedback and it contained a provision of taking permission to operate an e-pharmacy.

The new legislation seeks to replace the existing Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

The old bill read, "No person shall himself or by any other person on his behalf sell, or stock or exhibit or offer for sale, or distribute, any drug by online mode (e-pharmacy) except under and in accordance with a licence or permission issued in such manner as may be prescribed."

This provision has been removed and replaced in the revised draft bill.

Also Read

AMR action: Kerala to cancel licences of pharmacies selling antibiotics

RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from 5 countries, says Mandaviya

Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya

India in advanced stage to deliver on global plan for TB vaccine: Mandaviya

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid-19 vaccine

DFS secretary meets chief secretaries to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments

Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 659 crore under YSR EBC Nestham scheme

El Nino after La Nina year tends to result in rainfall deficit: Experts

India's experiences can help Uganda's development journey: EAM Jaishankar

Vande Bharat train between Ajmer, Delhi Cant big gift for Rajasthan: Gehlot

In February, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) issued show-cause notices to 20 e-pharmacies including top names like Tata 1mg, Amazon, Flipkart, NetMeds, MediBuddy, Practo and Apollo over the online sale of drugs allegedly in violation of norms.

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | e-pharmacies | drugs

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon