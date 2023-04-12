close

Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 659 crore under YSR EBC Nestham scheme

Under YSR EBC Nestham scheme, Andhra government will extend a financial help of Rs 15,000 per annum for three years to make women self-reliant and turn them into entrepreneurs

Press Trust of India Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh)
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday disbursed Rs 659 crore under the second tranche of YSR EBC Nestham, benefiting 4.3 lakh needy women.

At a function held at Markapuram in Prakasam district, the Chief Minister gave away the assistance to women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other upper castes.

The money would be directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 years, aimed at enabling them set up businesses to attain economic empowerment.

The life story of each and every woman from a household is as great and inspiring as that of a legend, especially how they strive for the welfare of their family, overcoming several obstacles, said Reddy in a statement.

Under YSR EBC Nestham scheme, the State government will extend a financial help of Rs 15,000 per annum for three years to make women self-reliant and turn them into entrepreneurs.

Incidentally, the scheme was not part of YSRCP's 2019 election manifesto but was later introduced by the Chief Minister to extend a helping hand to needy women from Open Category communities.

The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 1,257 crore under this scheme so far, crediting Rs 30,000 each in two tranches.

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Andhra Pradesh government | Andhra Pradesh | scheme

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

