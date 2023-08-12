Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Manipur HC asks govt to find ways to restore internet services in state

The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by various parties seeking restoration of mobile internet services which were blocked after violence broke out in the state on May 3

Photo: Pexels

It also added, Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date. | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Manipur High Court has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile internet services to people.
The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by various parties seeking restoration of mobile internet services which were blocked after violence broke out in the state on May 3.
A bench of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday directed, "...state authorities, specially, the home department should consider for devising mechanism/methods for providing internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting the mobile numbers on case to case basis and in a phase-wise manner.
It also added, Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date."

During the hearing, the state's counsel submitted that the Manipur government had, earlier, issued necessary orders lifting the ban on providing internet through broadband services (ILL & FTTH) in a liberalised manner.
The counsel said this was subject to fulfilment of certain safeguards/terms and conditions and as of now, many citizens have availed such internet services.
Counsel for the petitioners submitted that since there has been no data leakage through the whitelisted mobile phones, the high court can pass appropriate orders directing the state to whitelist all mobile phones in a gradual manner.

Also Read

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

Climate change not problem for Delhi alone, says minister Gopal Rai

Bus falls few feet after part of Mandi-Shimla highway caves in, 4 injured

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics on August 14

Timely asset tracing, crime proceeds identification important: PM Modi

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to attend G20 summit in Delhi on Sept 9, 10

The counsel said authorities have conducted physical trials about revoking the mobile internet ban by whitelisting certain mobile numbers.
As per the report submitted by service providers, there is no data leakage to any other numbers which are not whitelisted, the counsel added.
An indefinite Mobile internet ban has been in force in Manipur since May 3 after violence broke out in the state.
The court will again hear the matter on August 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt High Court internet service

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon