Bus falls few feet after part of Mandi-Shimla highway caves in, 4 injured

Four passengers of a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus were injured after it fell a few feet as a portion of the Mandi-Shimla highway caved in on Saturday, officials said.

The bus with 12 passengers on board was on its way to Shimla from Mandi when a part of the road caved in near Kango in Mandi district in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The bus fell a few feet, landing on its tyres and was not buried in the debris, they added.

Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said the four injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre data, 107 people have died in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season since June 24.

The Shimla-Kalka and the Manali-Chandigarh national highways were blocked near Koti and Pandoh, respectively, following landslides triggered by intermittent rain. A total 395 roads are blocked in the state, officials said.

Also Read 6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport 1 dead, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road; shops damaged 12 killed, 28 injured as bus plunges into gorge on Mumbai-Pune highway Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics on August 14 Timely asset tracing, crime proceeds identification important: PM Modi Australian PM Anthony Albanese to attend G20 summit in Delhi on Sept 9, 10 Weeks after Delhi floods, Hindu refugees from Pak await help, face woes Delhi's minimum temp settles at 27.3 degrees Celsius, light rain likely