Manipur's CM Biren Singh condemns attack on his security personnel

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the dastardly attacks on his security personnel after his convoy was allegedly attacked by armed miscreants in Manipur's Kotlen on Monday.

"I strongly condemn the dastardly attacks on the security personnel who are carrying out their duties day and night in service of the state and the country," Singh said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister paid a visit to the injured security personnel at the hospital and said that the miscreants will be brought to justice.

"Visited the injured security personnel who are being treated at Shija hospital. They were ambushed on the way to Jiribam by armed miscreants. The assailants will be brought to justice," he added.

Two policemen, including the driver of the vehicle, were injured in the incident. The security team had gone to Jiribam to prepare for the visit of Chief Minister Biren Singh.

Reacting to the incident, Biren Singh called it "highly condemnable" and said that it is considered as an attack on the "people of the state".

"It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. It is an attack directly on the Chief Minister, means directly on the people of the state. So, the state Government has to do something. So, I will take a call from all of my colleagues and we will take a decision," Biren Singh told reporters.

Biren Singh was expected to visit Jiribam after reports of fresh violence in the area.

According to Manipur Police, several houses belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities were burnt by unknown miscreants in Kotlen following the murder of a person.

Around 600 people from Manipur's Jiribam area are now taking shelter in Assam's Cachar district following fresh violence reported in Manipur's Jiribam area. The Cachar district police have heightened security along the bordering areas.