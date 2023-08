Mansukh Mandaviya to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Earlier on August 7, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2023 specifies that anyone who is registered as a pharmacist under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 or possesses qualifications prescribed under the 2011 Act will be deemed to be registered as a pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. This will be contingent upon the person submitting an application for registration within a year of the amendment coming into force, and paying a prescribed fee.

The bill, which was passed by voice vote in the Lower House, seeks to do away with issues concerning the status of persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill will benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister mentioned that India has become the pharmacy of the world and the Government is providing quality and affordable medicine to the citizens.

In a discussion on the Bill, Mandaviya said that after the abrogation of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing fast development as the health infrastructure, rail network and highways are expanding in the Union territory which is providing employment to people of the region.

Mandaviya also informed the House that more than fifty million people have taken the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme.