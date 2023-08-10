Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.50%)
65666.22 -329.59
Nifty (-0.42%)
19550.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.31%)
5413.15 + 16.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
38077.55 + 40.55
Nifty Bank (-0.53%)
44640.90 -239.80
Heatmap

Mansukh Mandaviya to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

The bill, which was passed by voice vote in the Lower House, seeks to do away with issues concerning the status of persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya

Mandaviya also informed the House that more than fifty million people have taken the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948.
Earlier on August 7, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.
The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2023 specifies that anyone who is registered as a pharmacist under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 or possesses qualifications prescribed under the 2011 Act will be deemed to be registered as a pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. This will be contingent upon the person submitting an application for registration within a year of the amendment coming into force, and paying a prescribed fee.
The bill, which was passed by voice vote in the Lower House, seeks to do away with issues concerning the status of persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill will benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister mentioned that India has become the pharmacy of the world and the Government is providing quality and affordable medicine to the citizens.
In a discussion on the Bill, Mandaviya said that after the abrogation of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing fast development as the health infrastructure, rail network and highways are expanding in the Union territory which is providing employment to people of the region.

Also Read

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Six bills, including Data Protection Bill listed in Rajya Sabha today

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Mandaviya addresses G7 Health Ministerial Meeting in Japan on innovation

RS to take up Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 for consideration, passage

33 rice mills in Maha's Gondia blacklisted for supplying poor quality rice

Data Protection Bill: Experts warn of risks in verifying IDs for apps

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

ASI survey continues at Gyanvapi Mosque on Day 7, both sides cooperating

Mandaviya also informed the House that more than fifty million people have taken the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Rajya Sabha Monsoon session Parliament

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayBihar STET 2023 RegistrationsGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeRBI MPC Meet Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadCapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon