Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.62%)
65588.33 -407.48
Nifty (-0.47%)
19539.60 -92.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
5397.05 + 0.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.10%)
38000.65 -36.35
Nifty Bank (-0.57%)
44626.30 -254.40
Heatmap

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

The joint operation led to the recovery of incriminating materials, further denting the terror network's activities in the region

Photo: ANI

Representative image (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with security forces, apprehended three terrorist associates linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Budgam district.
The joint operation led to the recovery of incriminating materials, further denting the terror network's activities in the region.
"The operation unfolded in the Khansahab area of Budgam district, where a team comprising police personnel and the Army's 62 Rashtriya Rifles unit successfully apprehended the three individuals", read Kashmir police press note.
The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, hailing from Kremshora, Tahir Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, a resident of Wagar and Aqib Rashed Ganie, son of Abdul Rashed Ganie, from Wagar.
All three were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and their apprehension is a significant blow to the nefarious activities of the group in the region.
The arrested individuals were found in possession of incriminating materials that further highlight their association with the terror network.

Also Read

'Going to be a hell of journey': Sindhu welcomes new coach Hafiz Hashim

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

ASI scientific survey continues at UP's Gyanvapi Mosque on 7th day

Asiatic lions have steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM Modi

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

Instead of targeting 'INDIA' bloc, focus on Manipur, Haryana: Sibal to Shah

'War-like stores' recovered by army troops in J-K's Kokernag, 3 held

"The recovered items include a Chinese hand grenade, two magazines and a cache of 57 live rounds", read the release.
The seized materials have been meticulously catalogued as part of the ongoing investigation, aimed at unravelling the intricate details of their involvement and the broader terror network.
A case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Khansahab Police Station, marking the initiation of a comprehensive investigation.
Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to piece together the puzzle and gather crucial evidence that could shed light on the extent of the LeT's activities and its potential threats to the region's security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Police terrorist

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayTop HeadlinesGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeRBI MPC Meet Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon