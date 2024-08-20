Massive landslide strikes Sikkim, hydroelectric project on Teesta damaged

A massive landslide struck East Sikkim on Tuesday, damaging parts of a 510-mw hydroelectric project on the Teesta river, officials said.

The landslide happened at Dipu Dara near Singtam around 7 am, causing significant damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project of the NHPC, they said.

Around 17-18 houses were also damaged by the landslide, following which the affected families were moved to the NHPC quarters, they added.