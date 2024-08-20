Business Standard
Home / India News / Massive landslide strikes Sikkim, hydroelectric project on Teesta damaged

Massive landslide strikes Sikkim, hydroelectric project on Teesta damaged

The landslide happened at Dipu Dara near Singtam around 7 am, causing significant damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project

Landslide

Around 17-18 houses were also damaged by the landslide. | Representative photo: Unsplash.com

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

A massive landslide struck East Sikkim on Tuesday, damaging parts of a 510-mw hydroelectric project on the Teesta river, officials said.
The landslide happened at Dipu Dara near Singtam around 7 am, causing significant damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project of the NHPC, they said.
Around 17-18 houses were also damaged by the landslide, following which the affected families were moved to the NHPC quarters, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sikkim landslide Natural Disasters

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

