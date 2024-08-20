India a priority market, seeing increase in digital demand: Adobe India MD

Organisations have started acknowledging the power of digital in driving business momentum, she said.

India is a high-performing market for Adobe in Asia-Pacific region and among the fastest-growing globally, Adobe India Vice-President and Managing Director, Prativa Mohapatra has said, adding that momentum on productivity, creativity and personalisation are driving digital opportunities across new sectors. In an interview to PTI, Mohapatra said India is a big innovation hub and a "great market" for Adobe. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Adobe in India is a microcosm of Adobe as a whole... Today we have research, we have products and the market... and it is the second-largest base for Adobe, beyond the US," Mohapatra said, asserting that the company's focus on talent and infrastructure investments in the country, continue.

Describing Artificial Intelligence as "very transformative technology", she said the company is of the firm belief that AI has to be "responsible".

"Technologies that are transformative have to be really dealt with very responsibly," Mohapatra said, pointing out that the company operates within AI-ethics framework of accountability, responsibility, and transparency.

The power of digital has turned every business into a "technology business" irrespective of the sector they operate in, she further said.

"We as Adobe, and India in particular, are in space where we are focused on productivity, creativity and experience, and that is where the opportunity lies. The opportunity is how do we make everyone creative, how do we bring productivity across business and people, and how do we upgrade personalised experiences for every customer," Mohapatra said.

Businesses are experiencing AI-driven experiential growth, and new age technologies are set to unleash the power of personalisation.

"In terms of evolution, the era of experience... personalisation is here," she said.

For three consecutive years now, India has been the best-performing market in the Asia Pacific region for Adobe India and one of the fastest-growing markets globally, she said.

"So that is really a great place to be in, and demand continues to be across sectors.

"A couple of years back, the demand was in sectors like banking and financial services, and in travel and transportation... these consumer-driven industries were early adopters of our technology... the good news is that B2B sectors are now adopting digital... growth is expanding and we are unlocking new sectors," she said.

The government's sharp focus on technology and digitisation have also opened up opportunities in areas such as citizen services and e-governance.

"I am sure that with all the focus that the government has on technology, there will be lot of opportunities in that space in reaching out to citizens, bringing e-governance and productivity at scale," Mohapatra said.

Organisations have started acknowledging the power of digital in driving business momentum, she said.

"We are tracking where can digital 'use cases' become real... new ways of digital use are emerging, say, in how you buy your new car, or how you experience a new washing machine," she said.

Smaller cities and towns are offering massive runway for growth.

"Tier 2-3 cities are emerging as growth drivers, as tech companies are going into these markets. Also, there are skills available in smaller cities, and accordingly a lot of growth potential.

"Even the government is talking about skill-building and that is another big positive we are seeing in the market. At the same time policy frameworks are getting more and more user-friendly, and organisation-friendly," Mohapatra said on the business drivers.