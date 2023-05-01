close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

May create perception issue: Cong on more time to Sebi for Adani probe

SC had asked SEBI to probe the matter within two months and also set up a panel to look into the protection of investors after a report wiped out over $140 bn of Adani Group's market value

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday said granting a six-month extension to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its probe into the alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani group may create the perception the investigation is not being seriously pursued but being "buried".

Market Regulator SEBI has moved the Supreme Court seeking the extension to complete its investigation.

Congress General Secretary (in-charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe is needed to fully investigate the Adani issue, but a speedy SEBI investigation is also required to get to the bottom of the "very serious allegations".

The top court had on March 2 asked the SEBI to probe the matter within two months and also set up a panel to look into the protection of Indian investors after a damning report by a US short-seller wiped out more than USD 140 billion of the conglomerate's market value.

Tagging a media report on the SEBI's plea, Ramesh said, "SEBI has found many irregularities worthy of investigation in the Adani Mega Scam, and we urge it to pursue each lead to its logical conclusion."

"But a long six-month extension risks the perception that the investigation is not being vigorously and seriously pursued but is being buried, as happened with at least two previous SEBI investigations into the Adani Group," he said.

"India needs a JPC to fully investigate Modani, but it also needs a speedy SEBI investigation to get to the bottom of the very serious allegations," Ramesh added, attacking the prime minister.

Also Read

Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee

Congress demands SEBI inquiry on Adani group over Hidenburg report

SC issues notice to SEBI on RIL plea on non-compliance of court order

Supreme Court dismisses SEBI's review petition against Reliance Industries

Congress alleges government granted 'monopolies' to the Adani Group

IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says

SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

DPS bomb threat turns out to be a prank by one of its own students

Shinde's alliance with BJP didn't serve purpose even after 10 months: Ajit

In an application moved before the court, the SEBI has submitted it would take six more months to ascertain possible violations related to misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Hindenburg Report Adani Group Jairam Ramesh Congress

First Published: May 01 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Labour Day 2023: History, Evolvement, Importance, Celebration of day

Labour Day 2022
3 min read

First Republic in limbo as US Federal Reserve juggle bank's fate

First Republic Bank
4 min read

China's first Mars rover may not be able to restart after hibernation

China's Mars rover
2 min read

CSM Tech inks multi-mn dollar deal with Gabon govt for timber traceability

Deals, mergers,
2 min read

To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year

automobile
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon