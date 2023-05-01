close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DPS bomb threat turns out to be a prank by one of its own students

The police have confirmed that it was a hoax email sent by the student who admitted to planning the prank "just for fun"

IANS New Delhi
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road

Delhi Public School, Mathura Road (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police have identified the sender of a bomb threat that was sent to a top school in Delhi, 'Delhi Public School' (DPS), as one of its own 16-year-old students.

The police have confirmed that it was a hoax email sent by the student who admitted to planning the prank "just for fun."

"During a counselling session, the student confessed to getting the idea after a similar incident occurred at 'The Indian School' in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar," as per sources.

Last week on Wednesday, the DPS, Mathura Road had received a bomb threat via email, leading to the students being evacuated and a thorough search of the premises being conducted but nothing suspicious was found, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo had said that on Wednesday around 7.50 a.m., the school principal called the SHO, Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and told him that they received an mail on their school's official mail that a bomb has been planted in the school and will be detonated at 9 a.m.

The school, which has around 4000 students, was evacuated but after a search by the teams, no bomb was found in the premises.

Also Read

ISRO successfully launches 200th 'RH-200' Rohini sounding rocket

Delhi govt suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating fee hike norms

Key staff driving Apple search engine leaves, rejoins Google: Report

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages

Shinde's alliance with BJP didn't serve purpose even after 10 months: Ajit

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Shimla

UP civic polls: SP leader, 180 others booked for violating conduct code

Pleasant morning in Delhi, weather office predicts thunderstorms with rain

--IANS

ssh/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Delhi schools

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pleasant morning in Delhi, weather office predicts thunderstorms with rain

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Govt to meet stakeholders again to make Digital India Act more inclusive

5G to digital rupee, 2022 was year of big push for India
2 min read

China's Ding Liren beats Nepomniachtchi, becomes chess world champion

China's Ding Liren
2 min read

UAE, Morocco review strengthening financial, economic cooperation

Image
2 min read

Ahead of Arabian Travel Market, Abu Dhabi targets 24 mn visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi skyline
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

FPIs infuse Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April on reasonable valuation

fpi
3 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

'Mann Ki Baat' celebrates India's people, says PM Modi on 100th episode

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon