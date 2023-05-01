close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

Supreme Court

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday held that it can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the apex court is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it.

"We have. held that it is possible for this court to dissolve the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage," the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari, said.

The apex court delivered the verdict on a batch of petitions relating to the exercise of its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get the decree of separation.

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

SC verdict likely on May 1 on divorce without referring to family courts

DPS bomb threat turns out to be a prank by one of its own students

Shinde's alliance with BJP didn't serve purpose even after 10 months: Ajit

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Shimla

UP civic polls: SP leader, 180 others booked for violating conduct code

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Marriage divorce

First Published: May 01 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year

automobile
2 min read

BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Shimla

Congress
4 min read

Indifi Tech's assets under management double to Rs 1,500 crore in FY23

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt

Imran Khan
2 min read

MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales in April

MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales at 4,551 units in Apr
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

FPIs infuse Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April on reasonable valuation

fpi
3 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

'Mann Ki Baat' celebrates India's people, says PM Modi on 100th episode

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon