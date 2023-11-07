MCA launches framework for self-governing standards on fact-checking

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) – a network of Indian fact-checkers – on Tuesday announced its much-awaited framework for an independent Fact-Checking Network (FCN) to develop self-governing standards and best practices for fact-checking organisations in India.

The board of FCN will act like a self-governing body established under a special charter to verify whether an organisation’s processes and workflow are compliant with the FCN Code of Principles, according to MCA. Organisations willing to sign up for the Code of Principles may become part of a standard framework for fact-checking in India, to be overseen by the FCN Board.

The board will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge and will include independent eminent persons from the field of media, broadcasting, journalism, human rights, or law. Only Indian citizens can become members of the board.

The guidelines for fact-checking have become increasingly important as scrutiny of online content and government directives on the removal of misinformation has long been a matter of contention between the government, intermediaries, and free speech activists. The varied nature of online content, ranging from satire and parody to newly emerging AI-generated imagery, further complicates the task of fact-checking, according to some platforms.

A framework for trusted fact-checkers in India has been under discussion for over 10 months. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in February this year conducted a meeting with executives from social media platforms to understand the need for an independent framework for fact-checkers.

An amendment to the IT Rules in April 2023 extended the rule, adding that intermediaries must remove any central government-related content flagged as fake by a government-appointed fact-check unit. A division bench of the Bombay High Court has been hearing a batch of petitions against the amendment.

“The FCN framework is meant to be a multi-stakeholder initiative that builds public trust and can become an integral part of comprehensive strategies to address online misinformation and disinformation. The framework was therefore prepared following widespread consultations with relevant stakeholders,” MCA said in a blog post.

As per the framework, any fact-checking organisation with a demonstrable focus on India, and which publishes fact checks in English or any of the 22 languages recognised by the Indian Constitution, would be eligible to apply to become a verified signatory. The Board will obtain reports from expert assessors to determine whether an organisation should be accepted as a verified signatory.

Organisations which meet the standards will be accredited as ‘verified signatories’ to the Code. This can be viewed as a certification to the public, as well as platforms and government authorities, that the organisation can be trusted to employ the highest standards in the conduct of fact-checking.