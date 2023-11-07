Kejriwal recommends suspension of DPCC chairman, sends file to LG: Report

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday recommended to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena the suspension of DPCC chairman Ashwani Kumar for allegedly stopping a study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi and shutting down an anti-smog tower, government sources said.

The file recommending the suspension of Kumar, a senior IAS officer and principal secretary (home) in the Delhi government, has been sent to Saxena, they said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had recently alleged that Kumar stalled a source apportionment study by IIT-Kanpur that was approved by the Delhi Cabinet and wrote to Kejriwal demanding his suspension.

It was also alleged by Rai that the anti-smog tower in Connaught Place was shut down by Kumar, who took up the role of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman in December last year.

No immediate reaction was available from Kumar.