Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MEA raises concerns over Indians working as support staff for Russian army

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on false pretexts and promises

Russia, Ukraine

PHOTO: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army and India has strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for their early discharge, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on false pretexts and promises.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
"We once again appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life," he said.
Jaiswal said India remains committed to ensure early release of the Indian nationals serving as support staff to the Russian Army.
"We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: History, importance, and more

Randhir Jaiswal takes over as Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Let us create on India and create for world, says PM Narendra Modi

Complexity of prenuptial agreements in India: Why Goa is the only outlier

Watched 'Article 370', film shows complexity of problem: Rajnath Singh

Govt to procure selected crops at MSP if farmers opt for diversification

On fitness track: More women prioritise physical health, shows data

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia India-Russia ties India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon