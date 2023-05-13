close

Minimum temperature settles 3 notches below normal, Met predicts heatwave

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal for the period, the India Meteorological Department said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
The weather office has predicted a heat wave during the day and a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 219 around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD Heatwave

First Published: May 13 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

