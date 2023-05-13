close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIVE: Uttar Pradesh local body poll results today, counting begins

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
polls

Representative Image

The results for high-voltage Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections will be out on Friday. The elections were held for electing mayors and corporators in 17 municipal corporations, and for chairpersons and members of nagar palika parishads as well as nagar panchayats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state  is hoping to continue its dominance while Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress seek to regain power.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Civic polls Election news BJP Congress Bahujan Samaj Party Politics

First Published: May 13 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Google co-founders see biggest gain since Feb 2021 as AI boost lifts stock

Google
2 min read

2 terrorist, 2 soldiers killed in attack on FC Camp in Balochistan

Terror funding
2 min read

Beijing had access to app data: Fired ByteDance executive in law suit

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties

Twitter
5 min read

World Bank team expresses interest in Kerala's carbon-neutral initiatives

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan

Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Letter fragments found at Golden Temple blast sites indicating motives

blast
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon