The results for high-voltage Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections will be out on Friday. The elections were held for electing mayors and corporators in 17 municipal corporations, and for chairpersons and members of nagar palika parishads as well as nagar panchayats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is hoping to continue its dominance while Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress seek to regain power. ...Read More