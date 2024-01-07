Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mizoram will continue to provide assistance to refugees from Myanmar: CM

Over 9,000 internally displaced people from Manipur have also taken refuge in the state

Lalduhoma

The Chin community from Myanmar and ethnic Kuki-Zo community from Manipur share ethnic ties with the Mizos | File image

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said his government would continue providing assistance to refugees from Myanmar and internally displaced people from Manipur, with support from the Centre.
Lalduhoma made the comments at a press conference here upon his return from Delhi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Even though the Centre can't accord refugee status to the Myanmar nationals, it is ready to collaborate with us in providing relief to them. People from Manipur, who fled their homes due to ethnic violence, will also be looked after with help of the central government," he said.
According to officials, more than 31,000 individuals belonging to the Chin community from Myanmar have sought shelter in Mizoram since February 2021, following a military coup in their home country.
Over 9,000 internally displaced people from Manipur have also taken refuge in the state.
The Chin community from Myanmar and ethnic Kuki-Zo community from Manipur share ethnic ties with the Mizos.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Friday informed Lalduhoma that the Centre won't deport Myanmar nationals who sought refuge in the state since February 2021, until normalcy is restored in the neighboring country, an official release said.
The chief minister also expressed hope that the Centre will cancel the move to fence a portion of the India-Myanmar border.
The Union government had recently said it plans to fence a 300-km stretch of unfenced boundary with Myanmar, and end the Free Movement Regime, which allows people living on both sides of the international border to travel within 16 km into each other's territory without visa.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Behind ZPM's historic victory in Mizoram: Who is former IPS Lalduhoma?

Mizoram polls: MNF accuses CM contender Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds

Mizoram election result: ZPM's Lalduhoma to take oath as CM on Friday

UP govt orders closure of all illegal cuts on NHs to avert accidents

CM Sukhu distributes relief package worth over Rs 9 cr in Sirmaur district

Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till Jan 10 due to cold weather

Jute fibre of the future, need for expanding sector, says Piyush Goyal

CM Kejriwal holds meeting with ministers to discuss budget preparations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram Lalduhoma Refugees Myanmar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon