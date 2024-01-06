Sensex (    %)
                        
Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till Jan 10 due to cold weather

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions, officials of the Directorate of Education said on Saturday.
The vacation was scheduled to end on Saturday and classes were to resume Monday.
Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days.
"Due to severe cold weather conditions, all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 10 (Wednesday). Accordingly, all the heads of schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders," according to a statement from the Directorate of Education.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

