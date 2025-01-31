LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs
US President Donald Trump warned Brics nations against trying to move away from US dollar, threatening to impose a 100 per cent tariff. He posted, "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER. We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another sucker nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!"
Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member Dr Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday raised concerns over the JPC's handling of the Waqf Bill and accused it of being 'biased' and not adhering to procedural norms. Hussain criticised the lack of a clause-by-clause discussion among JPC members before amendments were proposed, which he argued would have ensured a more comprehensive review. He also pointed out that the final report was sent just one day before its adoption, leaving insufficient time to properly analyse the over 600-page document.
8:59 AM
Maha Kumbh 2025: Vehicle divergence in place only for Feb 2 and 3 for Vasant Panchmi
DM Prayagraj, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, clarified on Friday that there will be no restrictions on vehicle entry in Prayagraj on January 31, February 1, and February 4. He specified that the divergence scheme will only be implemented on February 2 and 3. He also refuted the viral claims stating that vehicle entry would be restricted until February 4.
8:49 AM
Replace US dollar face 100% tariffs, Donald Trump once again holds out threat to Brics nations
US President Donald Trump has once again held out the threat of tariffs to Brics nations if they try to replace the US Dollar with any other currency. Trump's remarks signal a firm stance against financial shifts that could challenge the US economy's influence in international trade. Trump had previously reiterated his position during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office, where he directly warned BRICS countries against moving away from the dollar.
8:26 AM
Landslide kills several artisanal gold miners in southern Mali
A landslide engulfed a group of mainly women gold miners in Mali, killing several of them, the governor's office of the Koulikoro region in the West African country said. In a statement broadcast on Mali's national television, Koulikoro's governor, Col. Lamine Kapory Sanogo, said the women (gold miners) were numerous at an excavation in search of gold, and the excavation was surrounded by a dike that gave way and water entered with mud and engulfed the women.
