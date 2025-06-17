Monsoon revival to give impetus to kharif sowing, shows IMD data

The southwest monsoon, which had stalled since late May, is poised to gather strong momentum and reach North India ahead of schedule —around June 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The revival of monsoon rains has pushed up kharif sowing. Official data released as of June 13 showed that planting of most kharif crops has begun in earnest after an initial lull. With the southwest monsoon expected to strengthen further in the coming weeks, sowing activity is likely to gain more traction. Early data indicates that the acreage under paddy, oilseeds, and pulses is higher than the level