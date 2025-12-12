Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Multiple schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Panic-stricken parents rushed to schools to pick up their children while the district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar

Press Trust of India Amritsar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Several schools here received bomb threat emails on Friday, triggering the evacuation of students and prompting the authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks.

Panic-stricken parents rushed to schools to pick up their children while the district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar.

"Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A Gazetted Officer is deployed at each school and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking on a war footing the source of the mail," Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

In the past, a few students were found responsible for such "mischief". There is no need to panic as police are fully alert, the officer said.

 

Earlier, a local DAV Public School student was detained for sending a bomb threat email to his school. He was let off after he and his parents submitted a written apology.

