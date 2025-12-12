Friday, December 12, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / UPSC allows 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities

UPSC allows 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities

Commission has decided that the existing capacity of each centre will first be utilised by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages: preliminary, main and interview. (Photo/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission has decided to allot 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities for all its examinations, in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility for such aspirants, an official statement issued on Friday said.

Recognising the logistical challenges and special requirements often faced by these candidates, the Commission decided to ensure that every person with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) applicant is allotted the examination centre they indicate as their preferred choice in the application form, the statement added.

Speaking about the initiative, UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said, after analysing examination centre data of the last five years, "we observed that certain centres such as Delhi, Cuttack, Patna, Lucknow and others reach their capacity ceiling very early due to the high volume of applicants".

 

"This creates challenges for PwBD candidates, who are then compelled to opt for centres that may not be convenient for them. I am pleased that, with this decision, every PwBD candidate will now be assured of their preferred centre, ensuring maximum convenience and ease while appearing for UPSC examinations," he said.

To operationalise this initiative, the Commission has decided that the existing capacity of each centre will first be utilised by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates.

"Once the centre reaches its full capacity, it will no longer remain available for selection by non-PwBD candidates; however, PwBD candidates will continue to have the option to select that centre. The UPSC will then make additional capacity arrangements so that no PwBD candidate is denied the centre of their choice," said the statement issued by the Commission.

The UPSC conducts different government jobs recruitment examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination, to select the country's bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among others.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages: preliminary, main and interview.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

