close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mumbai records 191 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality in last 24 hours

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 191 new Covid-19 cases, a sharp rise from 59 infections recorded a day before, and one fatality, the city civic body said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, a sharp rise from 59 infections recorded a day before, and one fatality, the city civic body said.

With the new additions, the overall number of cases in the metropolis rose to 11,62,137 and the death toll to 19,762.

A total of 11,41,140 patients have recovered from the infection in Mumbai so far, including 219 in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 1,235 active cases, it stated.

As per the bulletin, 2,168 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,88,37,294.

Mumbai's case recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases from April 18 to 24 stood at 0.0150 per cent. The case doubling rate is 4,603 days, it said.

Also Read

Mumbai records 15 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death; active case tally at 94

Mumbai records 132 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours

Mumbai reports 6 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 91 as 10 recover

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Maharashtra records 660 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

FM directs CBDT to ensure time-bound disposal of tax payers' applications

PM Modi slams past govts over delayed projects, vote-bank politics

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Mumbai Death toll

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NCLAT to hear Yamuna e-way authority's plea on compensation for farmers

NCLAT's nod to Sterling Biotech for settlement with lenders baffles experts
3 min read

Unstamped arbitration agreements invalid in law, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court
3 min read

90% of Indians expect a pay hike in 2023, why do they feel underpaid?

workforce
3 min read

Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

Coronavirus
2 min read

Mumbai records 191 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality in last 24 hours

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in excise policy scam

Sisodia
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon