Mumbai's Ghatkopar-Versova corridor disrupted due to technical fault

Mumbai Metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor were disrupted for around 45 minutes on Wednesday evening

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Metro workers prepare scaffoldings for construction of a pillar for a metro line, amid COVID-19 lockdown, at Jogeshwari in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Mumbai Metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor were disrupted for around 45 minutes on Wednesday evening due to a technical glitch in a train, said the operator of the rapid transit system.

Commuters faced inconvenience due to the disruption of services during evening rush hours. Mumbai Metro One, which operates the rapid transit system, said services were affected due to a technical fault in the electrical converter unit of a train. All passengers travelling in the train where the glitch was reported were evacuated at Asalpha station at around 4:45 pm, it said. "The glitch-hit train was withdrawn from service and normal operations resumed at 5:30 pm," a spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Metro rail projects Mumbai Metro

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

