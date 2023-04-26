Industry fumes as Tamil Nadu hold back bill increasing working hours



The Factories Amendment Bill 2023, passed by the state assembly on April 21, aimed to woo foreign investors by increasing working hours from eight to 12. It was expected to benefit sectors like information technology, electronics, textile and non-leather footwear. The Bill was seen as a move to attract Apple contractors Foxconn and Pegatron for further investments in the state. Groups representing industries are "disappointed" and labour unions are upbeat after Tamil Nadu said it is putting on hold legislation increasing factory working hours.



The Bill was put on hold on Monday after protests by unions backed by the ruling DMK and the party's allies, including the Congress and the Left. To attract Apple contractors, Karnataka came out with a bill on February 24 allowing 12-hour shifts in factories and night-time work for women. “This is a big disappointment for the industry. This would have given more money in the hands of workers and they also want 12 hours. Investors also feel disappointed. We would have given enough breaks,” said A Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). “I request the government to allow flexible working time for exporting industries.”



Exports from Tiruppur stood at Rs 34,200 crore in the last financial year, up from Rs 33,000 crore in 2021-22. One industry group said that Tamil Nadu’s decision may affect investor sentiment. “Other states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are having similar rules. It was a win-win situation for both workers and entrepreneurs. This may affect investor sentiments. We are trying to inform the government that this would have been helpful to us in meeting the delivery schedule and do the shipment on time during peak season,” said K M Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA).

As per the Bill, 48 working hours were kept in a week. In addition to the 12-hour working time, it also included four days of work and three days off in a week. “According to CITU, no amendment should happen as it goes against the basic rights of workers. This law is anti-labour and a lot of countries are now reducing working time. Such laws are not taking into account their health and family lives,” said E Muthukumar, former president of Foxconn India Employees' Union and a senior CITU leader in Tamil Nadu. Trade unions said the provisions of the Bill are aimed to empower employers and "evade all their statutory obligations” in respect of working hours. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) called the bill "disastrous for the workers" and accused the state government of creating "anarchy in industrial relations management".

CITU’s demand is to have five working days instead of six now and seven hours of work a day instead of eight now, he added.