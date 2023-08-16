Confirmation

Nagpur police bans transgenders from visiting public places to seek alms

This order was earlier issued in January this year. It was issued under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), official said

Police in Gurugram due to communal violence

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
The police authorities in Nagpur city of Maharashtra have reissued an order prohibiting transgenders from visiting public places, houses, wedding ceremonies and other events to seek alms from people, an official said on Wednesday.
This order was earlier issued in January this year. It was issued under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he said.
The order issued by the city Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said it was issued in view of the incidents of beggars harassing motorists and other passersby, obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians, and causing a nuisance. A violation of the order is punishable with a jail term of one month to six months, depending on the impact of the disobedience of the public order. The order will be in force from August 16 to October 14 this year.
Violation of the order would attract registration of offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 159, 268 (public nuisance), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal Intimidation), and others, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nagpur Maharashtra Transgender

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
