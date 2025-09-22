Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NAPA urges Punjab govt to enforce strict laws against migrant crimes

NAPA urges Punjab govt to enforce strict laws against migrant crimes

The association also urged the adoption of laws similar to those in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan to effectively regulate the influx of migrants

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

In a letter, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said that reports indicate an increase in violent crimes, drug crimes, thefts and assaults in the state, leaving local residents fearing for their safety. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has written to the Punjab government expressing concerns over alleged increase in criminal activities involving migrant population in the state.

In a letter, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said that reports indicate an increase in violent crimes, drug crimes, thefts and assaults in the state, leaving local residents fearing for their safety.

Pointing out that Punjab has always been a welcoming state, Chahal said the absence of strict verification and legal security measures has allowed criminal elements to infiltrate communities.

Urging that immediate action has to be taken to ensure safety of residents, the NAPA recommended necessary measures, including mandatory registration and background checks for all migrants, constant monitoring of migrant settlements, fast-track prosecution of criminals, and public awareness campaigns.

 

The association also urged the adoption of laws similar to those in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan to effectively regulate the influx of migrants.

It said that inaction could result in social unrest, fear among residents and disruption of business activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Awareness and crop residue management key to curb stubble burning: CM Mann

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Karnataka launches ₹1,000 cr LEAP scheme to boost innovation across state

cyber fraud

Delhi ex-banker duped of ₹23 cr after month-long 'digital arrest' scam

Aadhaar card update 2025

Aadhaar card update 2025: Step-by-step guide to correct spelling mistakes

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Low pressure to bring heavy rain to south Bengal this week, says IMD

Topics : Punjab immigrants crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon