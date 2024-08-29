NCDRC reduces train accident compensation from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 3.2 lakh

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Indian Railways to pay Rs 3.2 lakh in compensation to passenger Vennapu Prasada Rao. Rao sustained an injury to his left eye from a loose iron bolt while traveling on a train. This ruling comes after a reduction from the earlier compensation amount ordered by the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The State Commission had initially awarded Rs 10 lakh in compensation, with 9 per cent interest and Rs 20,000 in litigation costs. However, this decision was challenged by the Indian Railways, leading to a revised order from the NCDRC.

The NCDRC’s decision is based on the Railway Accident and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 1990, which specify compensation limits for such cases. The NCDRC, led by presiding member Ram Surat Ram Maurya and member Bharat Kumar Pandya, determined that the maximum allowable compensation for the loss of one eye without complications is Rs 3.2 lakh, aligning with the rules established under Section 124 of the Railways Act, 1989.

Background of case

The case involves an incident where Rao, travelling on the Janmabhoomi Express from Secundrabad to Vishakhapatnam, was struck in the left eye by a loose nut bolt, leading to the loss of sight. Rao sought Rs 20 lakh in compensation for his injury and mental anguish.

While the NCDRC upheld the State Commission’s findings regarding the injury and the maintainability of the complaint, it partially allowed the appeal by the Indian Railways. The NCDRC ruled that the compensation should not exceed the amount specified in the Railway Accident and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules.

The NCDRC’s August 21 order modifies the State Commission’s ruling, directing the Indian Railways to pay Rs 3.2 lakh with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the accident until the payment date. The cost awarded by the State Commission remains unchanged.

