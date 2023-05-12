close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCP leader Jayant Patil does not appear before ED, cites family engagements

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Friday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for recording statement in the the alleged IL&FS money laundering case

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Jayant Patil. Photo: Facebook

Jayant Patil. Photo: Facebook

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Friday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for recording statement in the the alleged IL&FS money laundering case.

The ED had summoned him on Friday. Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, had on Thursday said he had written to the central agency seeking time as he had to attend some marriages in the family. The former state finance minister had also told reporters that he never had any association or financial dealings with Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS). Patil, who has held home and finance portfolios in the Maharashtra government in the past, has sought ten days for appearing before the agency, sources said. The ED on Wednesday carried out searches against two former auditor firms of IL&FS -- BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells -- in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities at the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka: NCP's Jayant Patil

ED summons Jayant Patil ahead of SC verdict; Maha minister says coincidence

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

We compelled Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP chief, says Jayant Patil

Govt must help farmers with crop loss due to unseasonal rain: Anil Deshmukh

Pressuring Speaker won't be compatible with fair legal process: Fadnavis

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

B S Dhanoa highlights necessity of indigenous tech base for defence needs

Maha govt drops all charges against Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

FM Sitharaman pitches for empowering people by increasing digital access

Topics : Enforcement Directorate NCP Maharashtra

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Things to know before result day

Karnataka elections, polling, voting
2 min read

Data leak: Around 2 mn vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach
2 min read

European shares rise after Asia drops over US banks, China growth worries

European markets, Europe shares
3 min read

Maha govt drops all charges against Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

Supreme Court
2 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon