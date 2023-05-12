close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

B S Dhanoa highlights necessity of indigenous tech base for defence needs

Former Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (retd) on Friday highlighted the evolving warfare scenario and emphasised the necessity of an indigenous technology base for the defence needs of the country

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
An exhibit of Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft at the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) pavillion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (retd) on Friday highlighted the evolving warfare scenario and emphasised the necessity of an indigenous technology base for the defence needs of the country.

He was invited as a chief guest at the National Technology Day celebrations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) Range Ramgarh in Panchkula.

The evolving conflict scenario would require networking of assets and resources with precise targeting and minimum collateral damage, said Dhanoa, according to an official statement here on Friday.

TBRL is a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which comes under the Ministry of Defence.

TBRL Director Prof Parteek Kishore brought out the requirement for the synergetic development of next-generation technologies in collaboration with academia and industry.

He said TBRL technology development roadmap as well as for enhancing the test and evaluation capabilities to support indigenous development of complex technologies.

Also Read

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM

Sale of meat, non-veg food banned within 10 km of Bengaluru Aero India Show

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Maha govt drops all charges against Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

FM Sitharaman pitches for empowering people by increasing digital access

L-G should act on aid, advice of govt, says SC in nomination of MCD members

UK economy grows sluggishly in Q1 as inflation curbs consumers spending

'The Kerala Story' ban: SC seeks response of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal govts

More than 500 officers and staff of TBRL attended the function.

National Technology Day is celebrated annually on May 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : defence sector Indian Air Force

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cipla's Q4 net profit up 45% at Rs 526 cr on account of robust sales

Cipla Cippoint
2 min read

L-G should act on aid, advice of govt, says SC in nomination of MCD members

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

UK economy grows sluggishly in Q1 as inflation curbs consumers spending

v
3 min read

How will the Reserve Bank of India's new locker norms impact you?

locker, money, bank
3 min read

There is no greater social justice than working for convenience of all: PM

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

Supreme Court
2 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon