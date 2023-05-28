close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nearly 1.5 mn to be covered under pulse polio immunisation drive in Haryana

Nearly 1.5 mn children will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio 2023-24 that will take place in six districts of Haryana, according to an official statement

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Immunisation, Polio, Vaccine, Children

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 15 lakh children will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio 2023-24 that will take place in six districts of Haryana, according to an official statement.

The six districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, Sonipat and Kaithal in which booth activity was undertaken on the first day in order to maintain the polio-free status of the state, it said.

Also referred to as SNID, the three-day campaign will continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the left-out children on booth day.

On the first day of the activity, approximately 7.9 lakh children under 5 years of age have been administered polio drops.

In order to smoothly carry out this campaign, around 6,600 booths were set up in the state and these were manned by approximately 26,000 health officials and Anganwadi workers and volunteers.

The left-out children during the booth activity on the first day will be administered polio vaccine drops on May 29 and 30 through visits of house-to-house teams in high-risk areas like slums, isolated hutments, brick kilns, floating or migrating populations and construction sites.

Also Read

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif kicks off nationwide polio eradication drive

Shortage of polio vaccines leads to cancellation of nation-wide vaccination

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

Govt launches U-WIN to digitise India's universal immunisation programme

Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana

Delhi discoms approaches court over DERC-issued regulations: Official

Wrestlers' wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

Farmer leaders going for Mahila Maha Panchayat in Delhi detained in Haryana

Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India

"It is important to know that due to consistent hard work of all stakeholder departments, India and Haryana are polio free since 2012 and with every successive round of NID or SNID it is ensured that Polio-free status of the country is sustained," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : polio Haryana children

First Published: May 28 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi discoms approaches court over DERC-issued regulations: Official

discoms
3 min read

Bank of Maharashtra emerges as top performer in NPA management during FY23

Bank of Maharashtra
2 min read

US lawyer in legal trouble after citing cases 'invented' by ChatGPT

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
5 min read

Savarkar's fearless nature couldn't tolerate slavery mindset: PM Modi

PM Modi
4 min read

McCarthy predicts debt ceiling deal will pass with Republican support

Kevin McCarthy
4 min read

Most Popular

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Parliament
4 min read

Protesting wrestlers detained, Police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Protest
5 min read

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
5 min read

100 students fall sick after snake found in mid-day meal in Bihar's Araria

school children, school, students
2 min read

India facing 'very complicated challenge' from China, says S Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon