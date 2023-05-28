close

Wrestlers' wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said

IANS New Delhi
Wrestlers Protest

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said.

"Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat," the police official said.

Malik had told IANS that they will go to Jantar Mantar and that their fight will go on till justice prevails.

However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Police also dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Woman wrestler Protest

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

