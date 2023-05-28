Wrestlers' wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said.
"Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat," the police official said.
Malik had told IANS that they will go to Jantar Mantar and that their fight will go on till justice prevails.
However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar.
Earlier on Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.
Police also dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar.
Also Read
Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far
PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!
Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know
Protest to continue, verdict not a setback: Wrestlers after SC closes case
4 women's associations give call for protests in support of wrestlers
The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test
Farmer leaders going for Mahila Maha Panchayat in Delhi detained in Haryana
Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India
Will meet Sitharaman to claim refund of Rs 9,242 cr deposited in NPS: Sukhu
New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi
--IANS
ssh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)