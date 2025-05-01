Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NEET-UG 'paper leak': National Testing Agency flags 1,500 'fake claims'

NEET-UG 'paper leak': National Testing Agency flags 1,500 'fake claims'

The NTA has requested Telegram and Instagram to take down 106 channels to prevent the spread of false information

Neet exam

NEET exam | Photo: Shiksha

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels spreading misinformation in an effort to combat fake claims about the NEET-UG examination,  news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The NTA’s dedicated portal has flagged over 1,500 alleged paper leak claims related to the upcoming medical entrance exam.  The agency has taken action against specific fraudulent Telegram and Instagram channels that falsely claim to have access to the NEET (UG) 2025 question paper. These cases have been formally escalated to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further investigation.  The entrance exam will be held on May 4. The Ministry of Education (MoE) is conducting meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure that there are no lapses in the upcoming NEET-UG.    (More details awaited)

More From This Section

Commercial LPG

Commercial LPG rates cut by ₹14.50, price of jet fuel cut by 4.4%

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Caste census: Allocate sufficient funds, fix time limit, Kharge tells govt

Trade fair

UP to display industries, products at 5-day trade fair in September

bomb threat

Delhi HC issues notice to govt, police over plea on school bomb threats SOP

CV Ananda, West Bengal Governor

Bengal Guv grants sanction to ED to prosecute ex-minister Partha Chatterjee

Topics : NEET UG National Testing Agency Telegram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon