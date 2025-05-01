Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Commercial LPG rates cut by ₹14.50, price of jet fuel cut by 4.4%

Commercial LPG rates cut by ₹14.50, price of jet fuel cut by 4.4%

The price of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants was lowered by ₹14.50 per cylinder today

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Commercial LPG prices on Thursday were lowered by ₹14.50 per cylinder, reflecting global price trends. Jet fuel (ATF) prices were cut by 4.4 per cent, marking the second major reduction in a month.  
  In March, oil marketing companies had raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹6 nationwide. The cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi had increased from ₹1,797 to ₹1,803. 
 
Prices for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged since August 2024.
  In Delhi, where one of India's busiest airports is located, ATF prices dropped by ₹3,954.38 per kilolitre to ₹85,486.80 per kilolitre, according to state-run fuel retailers.
 
 
The reduction in rates follows a steep 6.15 per cent (Rs 5,870.54 per kilolitre) reduction effected on April 1.  
The price adjustment will directly benefit restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for daily operations. It will also offer relief to small businesses heavily reliant on commercial LPG for their functioning. LPG prices differ across states, depending on the local taxes and transportation costs. 
  The previous revisions came on April 1, when commercial LPG prices were slashed by ₹41. Oil companies revise the prices of commercial LPG cylinders regularly, based on several factors, including international crude oil prices. 
     (More details awaited)  

Topics : ATF Jet Fuel LPG

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

