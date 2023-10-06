Newsclick row: Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against arrest of founder, HRD

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear during the day a plea against the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by senior advocate Kapil Sibal before a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

This is the Newsclick matter. Arrest has been made illegally and in violation of the Supreme Court decisions, the senior lawyer said as he urged the bench to list the matter for hearing today itself.

Alright, responded the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed the NewsClick's office in Delhi. The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

On Thursday, a trial court here had directed the city police to provide the duo with a copy of the FIR, citing a 2016 order of the Supreme Court and a 2010 order of the Delhi High Court.

Also Read Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick 'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests Amid NewsClick raids, Editors Guild of India condemns police action Delhi Police raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick in UAPA case NewsClick founder peddled narrative that Kashmir, AP disputed territories Two killed in Bengal as mortar shell carried by floodwaters explodes Naxalism a curse to humanity, Centre committed to rooting it out: Amit Shah Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people Election Commission to hear pleas by NCP factions on party name, symbol row RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das