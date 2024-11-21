Business Standard
Home / India News / NGT demands response from all states, UTs regarding loss of trees

NGT demands response from all states, UTs regarding loss of trees

The green body was hearing the issue of the alleged loss of 2.33 million hectares of tree cover in the country since 2000

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from all states and Union Territories regarding the loss of trees, saying it is a "pan-India" issue.

The green body was hearing the issue of the alleged loss of 2.33 million hectares of tree cover in the country since 2000.

In an order dated November 18, a bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted the submissions of the counsel for the Survey of India about the information about forest cover being prepared and maintained by the Forest Survey of India.

"We accordingly direct Forest Survey of India through Director General, Dehradun to submit a report showing the position of forest cover in India with specific reference to northeast from the year 2000 onwards with each five-year interval covering the period up to March 2024," the tribunal said.

 

"Having also considered the issue that loss of trees is Pan India and therefore individual States and Union Territories should also submit their reports with regard to such loss of trees," it added.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents all states and UTs and directed them to provide relevant details, such as the present status of forests, factors responsible for loss of forest cover and action taken report for conservation and management of forest.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Forest Survey of India (FSI) have refuted the data of the Global Forest Watch about the country losing around 6 per cent of its forest cover since 2000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jhelum river,bridge,river

Even 'originating point' of Ganga polluted by STP discharge: Govt to NGT

National green tribunal, NGT

Ganga's water quality in UP deteriorating due to discharge of sewage: NGT

New Delhi, India, air pollution

AQI having 'good days' increased, specific action taken: Delhi govt to NGT

National green tribunal, NGT

Uttar Pradesh: NGT directs action on illegal farming of African catfish

Sewage treatment

NGT flags solid, sewage waste management issues in Gujarat and Odisha

Topics : ngt state

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon