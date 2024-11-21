LIVE news: PM Modi set to address special session of Guyanese Parliament today
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress workers ransacked a car transporting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to a strong room in Nagpur after polling concluded for the Maharashtra assembly elections, police said. The police clarified that the EVM in question, which escaped damage in the attack, was not used in polling and it was kept on standby. The incident took place in the Killa area of Central Nagpur constituency on Wednesday when polling officials were transporting the EVM from booth number 268 to the designated strong room in a car.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit on the final leg of his three-nation tour. In a post on X, PM Modi said that they talked about to diversify trade linkages between both the nations. "Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. We talked about how to diversify trade linkages between our nations. Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a matter of immense joy that Trinidad and Tobago has adopted UPI. The signing of an MoU relating to agro and food processing is also a welcome step," PM Modi said.
Adani Green Energy has cancelled its plan to raise funds via US dollar-denominated bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, after the Adani Group's chairman was indicted in the US over an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.Adani Green Energy has cancelled its plan to raise funds via US dollar-denominated bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, after the Adani Group's chairman was indicted in the US over an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.
10:13 AM
News update: Cloud of uncertainty on horizon, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Central banks need to work with synergy to achieve desired outcomes, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said today.
10:09 AM
Adani stocks down up to 20% after Gautam Adani charged in US in $250 mln bribery case
Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions lost as much as 10-20 percent in the opening trade after US federal prosecutors filed bribery charges against founder Gautam Adani.
9:55 AM
Vindicates demand for JPC probe: Cong on charges against Adani in US
With billionaire Gautam Adani charged in the US with alleged bribery and fraud, the Congress on Thursday said it "vindicates" its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the various "scams" involving his conglomerate. The opposition party also called for "a new and credible" SEBI head to be appointed to complete the securities law investigations into the "Adani Mega Scam".
9:53 AM
PM Modi to address special session of Guyanese Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a special session of the Guyanese Parliament on Thursday, the 14th such instance of him speaking in parliaments of foreign nations. Officials said Modi holds the distinction of addressing the highest number of foreign Parliaments as prime minister. His 14 addresses are double the number of similar such speeches delivered by his predecessor Manmohan Singh, they said, adding that Indira Gandhi had addressed foreign legislatures four times while Jawaharlal Nehru did it three times.
9:45 AM
Congress workers ransack car carrying EVM on suspicion of tampering
According to the police, the vehicle was intercepted by a group of individuals, who raised concerns that EVM protocols were being violated. Tensions escalated when Congress workers began pelting stones at the car. Reports suggested officials inside the car were physically attacked, but this was not confirmed by the police. Residents of the area quickly alerted the police. A team from the Kotwali police station rushed to the scene, and secured both the EVM and the officials in the car.
9:26 AM
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Dominica PM Skerrit in Georgetown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, for a bilateral discussion in Georgetown, Guyana. The meeting, held during PM Modi's visit to Guyana, is part of India's ongoing engagement with Caribbean nations to strengthen ties and foster cooperation.
9:08 AM
One dead, eight injured in car accident in J-K's Doda
One person died while eight others were injured after a car met with an accident in the Assar block area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. The accident happened on the evening of Wednesday. The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College, Doda.
BJP MLA from Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar visited the hospital and met injured people.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 9:15 AM IST