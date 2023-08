Corporate affairs ministry assessing need to ramp up bench strength of NCLT

State-owned GAIL India and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to streamline their infrastructure expansion works. This collaboration was necessitated as the nationwide networks of highways and gas pipelines often became entangled with each other, leading to complex permission and transactional procedures.

The agreement will remain valid until 2026 and can be extended based on the mutual agreement of the highway authority and the PSU.

