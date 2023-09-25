Nipah virus: Educational institutions to function normally in Kozhikode

Days after the sudden outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala, the officials informed that the educational institutions that are not included in the containment zones in Kozhikode district will function normally from Monday as the threat of the virus spread in the district is reportedly decreasing.

In a press release, Kozhikode district collector, A Geetha said, "Educational institutions which are not included in the containment zone in Kozhikode district will function normally from September 25. At the same time, online classes will continue in educational institutions in the containment zones. Schools will function following safety measures including masks and sanitisers".

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that no new Nipah cases were reported on Sunday and the five samples that were sent for lab tests have been tested negative for the Nipah virus.

"The health worker on the Nipah contact list has also tested negative," she added.

She also informed that the health condition of the patients who tested positive for the Nipah virus is satisfactory.

"A total of 915 people are under isolation at their residences," she added.

The Health Minister directed that those who are in isolation should remain in isolation for 21 days as per the instructions of the health department.

Earlier in a press briefing, Minister Veena George said that the state government has decided to strengthen the healthcare system.

"We have started to strengthen the 'One Health' activities in the district. We have started training people for the same. 'One health' means all the departments will come together. We have also taken the decision to establish an institution where all the departments will be well-coordinated. So, community surveillance will be there throughout the year", she said.

Six cases of the Nipah virus have been so far found in the state of which two persons died while four others, including a nine-year-old boy, are under treatment. The health minister said that ICMR and WHO had conducted studies and found that Kerala and eight other states in India have the probability of Nipah occurrence.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state will conduct a seroprevalence study on the Nipah virus being repeatedly found in Kozhikode district.

According to WHO, population-based seroprevalence surveys are conducted to predict the proportion of infection and immunity in order to comprehend disease burden, a pattern of transmission, and associated risk factors.