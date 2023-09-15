Nipah virus: One more confirmed case in Kerala; total tally rises to 6

Following the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode district in Kerala, the administration has created containment zones in nine panchayats.

With six confirmed cases in Kerala, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday delivered the antibody requested by the state to combat the virus. At the same time, a mobile laboratory was also sent to ground zero to test samples.

The administration has created containment zones in a 5 km radius of the homes of the two men who died of infection on August 30 and September 11.

The state sent 11 more samples to Pune's National Institute of Virology for testing, showing negative results. Samples of 15 people on the high-risk contact list have also been sent for tests. To assist the state government in the management of the Nipah virus, a five-member team, comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) has been stationed in Kerala. The antiviral delivered by the ICMR is the only option available to the government to treat infections.

Veena George, Kerala health minister, said, "The stability of the antiviral was discussed with a central expert committee."

Mobile lab for testing

A mobile BSL-3 (Biosafety Level-3) laboratory was sent to ground zero to test samples for the virus in the district itself. The Kerala government has decided to take body-fluid samples of those on the "high-risk" contact list linked to the first Nipah victim.

Also Read Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know Nipah cast shadow on Kerala's tourism industry during peak season Kerala on alert after 2 suspected Nipah deaths in Kozhikode district The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted Naidu files bail petitions in court in Skill Development Corporation case LIVE: SC adjourns to Oct 4 hearing on bail plea of Manish Sisodia Kerala confirms one more Nipah virus case; total tally stands at 6 On Engineer's Day, PM Modi lauds them for contribution to nation's progress Health ministry plans drug licensing changes to ensure drug safety

A health official said that the contact list contains 950 people, of which 213 are in the "high-risk" category. A total of 287 health workers are also in the contact list.

No restrictions on travel

P A Mohammed Riyas, Kerala Tourism Minister, said that the tourism sector in the state was not affected by the Nipah virus. "There is no restriction on travelling anywhere in Kerala. It is absolutely safe to travel to Kerala," he said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has directed medical officials to remain "alert" in the wake of Nipah cases being reported from the state of Kerala.