Himachal Pradesh LIVE news: Will move SC, says disqualified Congress MLA

Congress workers held a demonstration against six rebel legislators in Dharamshala. The party workers burned the effigies of all the rebel MLAs on Thursday, but the supporters of the rebel MLA from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma, came face-to-face with the protestors. Consequently, a squabble broke out between both sides, prompting police to jump in. The cops' intervention pacified both sides. Notably, the Congress observers appointed to address the crisis in Himachal Pradesh recommended maintaining Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister till the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Congress observer DK Shivakumar downplayed the crisis in Himachal, saying that the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government will stay and all the MLAs want the Congress government for 5 years, adding that a six-member coordination committee is being set up between the party and the state government so that no political crisis is created in the future.



One of the six Congress disqualified lawmakers said they will appeal against the Speaker's order in the Supreme Court. The disqualified legislators are Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, for abstaining from voting on the Budget in the assembly. The six rebel Congress MLAs had abstained from voting on cut motion and finance bill (Budget) in the assembly, defying a party whip to vote in favour of the government. The ruling Congress had sought their disqualification on this ground.