No charge sheet in court without completing probe: SC to probe agencies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that an investigating agency should not file charge sheet in court without completing probe to deprive default bail to an accused.

According to section 167 of the CrPC, an accused will be entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a charge sheet within 60 days from the date of remand. For certain category of offences, the stipulated period can be extended till 90 days.

"If an investigating agency files a charge sheet without completing investigation, the same would not extinguish the right of the accused to get default bail," a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Kumar said.

The top court's judgement came while granting bail to an accused in a criminal case.

Also Read HC seeks ED reply on co-accused bail pleas in Satyender Jain PMLA case Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks ED's reply in Benoy Babu's bail plea Delhi High Court grants bail to Rana Kapoor in money laundering case Law must not be used as tool to harass accused, says Supreme Court Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus CM KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmed, says Telangana BJP chief Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 cr home renovation, calls him 'maharaj' Mayor Oberoi, her Deputy Mohammad Iqbal re-elected unopposed in MCD poll