No metro city in country is as safe as Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Mumbai is the safest among metropolises in the country.

Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, was speaking after inaugurating the Women's Security Project of Navi Mumbai Police.

After the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012, awareness about women's safety increased, laws dealing with crimes against women were tightened in Maharashtra and now women's complaints are heeded immediately, he said.

Although the number of crimes against women has increased, it is important to note that more and more women are coming forward to report such crimes, Fadnavis said. No other metropolis in the country is as safe as Mumbai, he said, adding that in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai women feel safe because of the prompt response of police and the Nirbhaya squad.

Women in these cities can travel alone even late at night due to the vigilant and efficient police system, Fadnavis added.

As our country and cities are big, maximum use of technology should be made, he said.

