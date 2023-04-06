No proposal to take help of retired judges in drafting legislations: Govt

There is no proposal to take the help of retired judges and senior advocates in drafting legislations, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said Legislative Department in the Union Law Ministry has been taking necessary steps to ensure that legislative drafting is simple, plain, precise and unambiguous.

"Efforts are also being made to aim at clarity of expressions and use of appropriate words and expressions," he said.

Rijiju was asked whether the government was aware that one of the main reasons for litigation in high courts and the Supreme Court was the "defective and faulty drafting" of legislations containing provisions admitting more than one interpretations.

He was also asked whether the government has any proposal to take the assistance of retired Supreme Court and high court judges as well as senior advocates in drafting new legislations for making them more accurate.

The Legislative Department is mandated with drafting of laws on the basis of the policy decisions taken by the concerned administrative ministries of the central government.

Also Read SC collegium meeting of Sept 30 on elevation of judges discharged SC set to get five new judges tomorrow, taking its strength to 34 Kejriwal's law dept reject legal bills of sr advocates hired by Delhi govt BIF advocates new framework to improve submarine cables; upgrade stations What is the Supreme Court Collegium system? 85 trains cancelled, vehicles stranded amid protest for ST status in WB FM slams Rahul Gandhi for 'baseless allegations' against PM on Adani issue Pre-sanctioned credit lines at bank to come under UPI ambit, says RBI Mandaviya to hold review meet with health min of states, UTs on Covid RBI's decision of not changing repo rate in line with expectations: Experts

A committee has also been set up in the Legislative Department to lay down guidelines "for simple and effective ways in the drafting of legislation".

Rijiju said the Legislative Department has requested all central ministries to ensure that the legislative policies are made simple, non-complex and framed in easy to understand language.