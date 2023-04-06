close

No proposal to take help of retired judges in drafting legislations: Govt

The Legislative Department is mandated with drafting of laws on the basis of the policy decisions taken by the concerned administrative ministries of the central government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
There is no proposal to take the help of retired judges and senior advocates in drafting legislations, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said Legislative Department in the Union Law Ministry has been taking necessary steps to ensure that legislative drafting is simple, plain, precise and unambiguous.

"Efforts are also being made to aim at clarity of expressions and use of appropriate words and expressions," he said.

Rijiju was asked whether the government was aware that one of the main reasons for litigation in high courts and the Supreme Court was the "defective and faulty drafting" of legislations containing provisions admitting more than one interpretations.

He was also asked whether the government has any proposal to take the assistance of retired Supreme Court and high court judges as well as senior advocates in drafting new legislations for making them more accurate.

The Legislative Department is mandated with drafting of laws on the basis of the policy decisions taken by the concerned administrative ministries of the central government.

A committee has also been set up in the Legislative Department to lay down guidelines "for simple and effective ways in the drafting of legislation".

Rijiju said the Legislative Department has requested all central ministries to ensure that the legislative policies are made simple, non-complex and framed in easy to understand language.

Topics : Judges | legislation

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

