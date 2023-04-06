close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pre-sanctioned credit lines at bank to come under UPI ambit, says RBI

UPI is a robust payment platform supporting an array of features. Presently it handles 75 per cent of the retail digital payments volume in India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Thursday proposed to expand the scope of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by including pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks within the ambit of the popular payment platform.

UPI is a robust payment platform supporting an array of features. Presently it handles 75 per cent of the retail digital payments volume in India.

The UPI system has been leveraged to develop products and features aligned to India's payments digitisation goals, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

"It is now proposed to expand the scope of UPI by enabling transfer to / from pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks, in addition to deposit accounts," he said.

In other words, UPI network will facilitate payments financed by credit from banks. This can reduce the cost of such offerings and help in the development of unique products for Indian markets.

At present, UPI transactions are enabled between deposit accounts at banks, sometimes intermediated by pre-paid instruments including wallets.

Also Read

RBI allows UPI linking with pre-sanctioned credit lines from banks

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

85 trains cancelled, vehicles stranded amid protest for ST status in WB

FM slams Rahul Gandhi for 'baseless allegations' against PM on Adani issue

Mandaviya to hold review meet with health min of states, UTs on Covid

RBI's decision of not changing repo rate in line with expectations: Experts

Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's response to bail plea of Sisodia

The central bank will soon issue detailed instructions in this regard.

Recently, RuPay credit cards were permitted to be linked to UPI.

Commenting on the announcement, A K Goel, Chairman of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), said expanding the scope of UPI to include pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks is aimed at increasing the coverage of UPI and also increasing the access to institutional credit as UPI is quite popular among the public.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby said the fast pace evolution of technology is playing a huge role in presenting a great opportunity to solve the broken pieces, fill the gaps and reach inclusion faster.

"The decision to expand the scope of UPI by permitting pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks through the UPI is a positive move. It will lead to ease of accessing credit services for customers, thereby, accelerating the pace of digital banking adoption in the country while enabling financial inclusion," he said.

Dilip Modi, Founder, Spice Money too opined the move will significantly enhance the convenience and accessibility of credit to customers and help in driving financial inclusion to the last mile in Bharat.

"UPI has enabled millions of people to conduct transactions and access services with ease and its impact is felt not only in urban but also in rural areas. We look forward to leveraging this initiative to create innovative solutions that will further empower our customers and help them achieve their financial goals," he said.

According to Mihir Gandhi, Partner - Payments Transformation, PwC India

the development will enable linking of UPI to credit lines that are approved by banks for payment transactions of both secured and unsecured lending products - like personal loan, and working capital loan, subject to current UPI limits.

"Cost of disbursement and usage can be reduced for the bank and the customer to use the credit product. Additionally, there is an opportunity for other card networks to work with banks and develop credit products and offer credit lines which can be linked to UPI for customer usage," Gandhi said.

UPI is an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an RBI regulated entity.

Nearly 400 banks and NBFCs are live on the UPI platform.

Topics : RBI | UPI | Credit

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon